TC ANA
Full Coverage

News

Rain continues in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 10:25 am

Rain experienced in Labasa this morning is threatening to flood low lying areas where floodwaters have just receded.

Drains which were waterlogged this morning are now overflowing with debris and floodwaters.

There is also a lot of movement from members of the public, some on foot walking in the rain and others in their vehicles taking pictures of the flooded areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists to take extra precaution and not to attempt to cross the flooded roads.

Rivers and streams are filled with debris and the current is swift.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the water level at the Labasa Station was 3.0m at 10am which is above the warning level and is increasing.

At the Dreketilailai Station, the water level was 3.5m, also above the warning level and is increasing.

