Radrodro permanently resides in Tacirua: FICAC

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro spent 62 percent of her time in Suva and only 21 percent at Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu in Bua.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam highlighted this when summing up his submissions at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva this afternoon.

Aslam said Radrodro had spent more than 100 days in Suva during the time in question.

This, he said indicated that Radrodro’s permanent residence was in Tacirua.

In response, Radrodro’s lawyer Simione Valenitabua maintains that his client’s permanent residential address is Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, in Bua.

Simione Valenitabua said the definition of permanent residence was subjective in this case.

He said it means that the subject of this case would depend on the facts and circumstances of the case.

Radrodro is standing trial for allegedly falsely stating that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Valenitabua said all allowances claims made by his client were checked by the Opposition Office and the Secretary-General to Parliament.

He said Radrodro was forced to stay in Suva because of her role as a Member of Parliament.

Valenitabua also presented a PowerPoint in court where he outlined the MP’s travel in and out of Suva.

According to his calculation, Radrodro spent more time in Namulomulo.

He said the MP stayed in Namulomulo for two years during the pandemic lockdown period and attended her Parliament meetings virtually or through Skype.

Valenitabua said this showed that his client did not intend to gain financial advantage through the allowance claims and that she did it because she was entitled to it as an MP.