Radrodro criticizes recruitment of expats

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro is calling on the Government to use the skills of the local labour force instead of hiring expatriates.

While responding to the President’s Speech, Radrodro says he has been criticizing the recruitment of senior executives from overseas for a while now, and COVID-19 has seen the departure of expatriates, which has opened up opportunities for locals.

Radrodro says the government should be more creative in order to open up opportunities for Fijians.

“I urge government to reduce unnecessary expenditure, remuneration and utilize the skills of our local labor forces. I will ask that our government be more creative in opening up more opportunities for our people. It is well and good that our digital platform are widely accessible however government must be courageous in supporting innovations that are adaptable to any kind of climate that we can expect.”

The MP says due to COVID-19 a number of people have lost their jobs.