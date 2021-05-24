Radrodro commends support efforts from partner countries

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro commended the efforts by donor countries as Fiji picks up from where COVID-19 reduces us.

Radrodro says Fiji was highly dependent on international aids and these countries did not turn a blind eye to our needs.

Radrodro says the support from these countries will be long remembered as it helps Fiji bounce back.

“May I also take this time to thank our friends from around the world that do not turn a blind eye to our sufferings during such a time as this and it is such justice that remind us all of the saying “A friend in need is a friend in deed” Vinaka Vakalevu.”

Fiji received support from Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea to name a few as they provide medical supplies including the COVID19 vaccination doses as they support the fight against COVID-19 in Fiji.