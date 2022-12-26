Radrodro clears air on Parliament voting

Social Democratic Liberal Party member Aseri Radrodro.

Social Democratic Liberal Party member Aseri Radrodro has rubbished claims that he did not vote in favour of the Government during the convening of the first Parliament sitting on Saturday.

During the voting time in Parliament for a Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and an elected Prime Minister, the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party coalition had one MP continuously vote in favour of FijiFirst.

The Government MP maintains he is a man of the party.

Article continues after advertisement

“I voted on party lines.”

Radrodro also dismissed rumours that he did not sign the coalition agreement.

SODELPA has confirmed that the party’s working committee is still working on finalizing the agreement.

Meanwhile, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said he was surprised with the votes but they have the majority.

“We got the majority, the Government has changed-that was the mission.”

Out of the 29 MP’s in Government, 28 MPs voted in favour of the coalition nominees.