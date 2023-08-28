Radrodro boasts China support

The People’s Republic of China and Chinese educational institutions are displaying an escalating focus on Pacific studies.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro made the remarks while addressing attendees at the Forum on Sustainable Development of Small Island States.

He says China is even focusing on bolstering research initiatives within island nations; these entities are actively pursuing avenues for collaboration.

Expressing their enthusiasm, Radrodro emphasized the aspiration of establishing cooperative partnerships with Fiji’s universities.

The primary domains of interest include Pacific Studies, Asian Studies, and Marine Studies.

“This can also provide an opportunity for us as Fijians and Pacific scholars to research and speak for our own culture. And another key element and strategy for the sustainable development of small island states is international cooperation and capacity-building initiatives with the Republic of China through education.”

This potential alliance, according to Radrodro, hinges on constructive dialogue and mutual consensus between the concerned parties.

The minister says a key facet of this collaborative endeavor is to foster an intensified rapport through the education sector.

By doing so, both nations aim to propel a robust cultural exchange program.

Radrodro adds that this move holds the promise of attracting an influx of Chinese scholars and investors.

Simultaneously, he adds that it seeks to bridge cultural disparities among the stakeholders, cultivating a more harmonious and interconnected global academic community.