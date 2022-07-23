Radrodro and Lal reps Fiji at the 16th ACPAC conference

Fiji’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members Virendra Lal and Aseri Radrodro at the 16th Biennial Australasian Council of PAC conference in New Zealand.[ Photo Supplied}

The conference is being held at the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington and is hosting about 20 Parliament jurisdictions for the first time.

The ACPAC forums are an opportunity for PAC members and the secretariat to gain knowledge and information on best practices and trends in Public Accounts Committee work in other Parliament jurisdictions.

ACPAC was established in 1989 as a forum for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and practices relating to Public Accounts Committees in the Australasian region.

The Conference is an opportunity for Members and staff to learn about the experiences of Parliaments across the region in handling public accounts, finance, and expenditure.

It also aims to improve the quality and effectiveness of Public Accounts Committees.