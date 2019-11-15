Radisson hails Pinktober Fashion show a success

Radisson Blu Resort has hailed its Pinktober Fashion show a success as they raise money to help the Fiji Cancer Society battle the killer disease.

General Manager Charles Homsy says it wasn’t only a night of extravaganza but a show of support for Fijians.

“Fashion brings people together, food, drinks and culture brings people together so we are bringing people together so they can participate, enjoy and be aware.”

Homsy says with the assistance of fashionista Samson Lee, at least 100 people attended the event.

He says the main message being put across to those present was that early checkups are a must.

The total amount of money raised from the show will be revealed later this week, as Radisson has a few more Pinktober events.