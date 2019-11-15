Home

News

Radisson Blu Fiji first resort validated as COVID-19 compliant

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 4, 2020 12:30 pm
The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is the first resort validated as a Standard Global Services PLEDGE COVID-19 compliant hotel. [File Photo]

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is the first resort validated as a Standard Global Services PLEDGE COVID-19 compliant hotel.

General Manager Charles Homsy says the official SGS PLEDGE shows that the resort met the requirements for highest cleanliness, disinfection and safety measures.

The validation is based on the successful completion of independent and comprehensive testing.

Homsy says they remain committed to delivering a clean and safe environment with maximum hygiene standards to protect guests, team members and partners.

He says the resort is pleased to be fully compliant with all health, safety and disinfection protocols.

