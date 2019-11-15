Radio unites all communities

Radio will continue to be the key medium connecting the people of Fiji.

In marking World Radio Day, on-air personalities at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation have stressed the importance of radio to all cross sections of society.

2DAYFM Breakfast Show host, Jane Vavaitamana the theme “Radio and Diversity” is perfectly suited to FBC which has six radio stations covering the three main languages.

She adds the radio industry has had to invest heavily to stay relevant in modern Fiji.

“It’s very broad. It took a while for us to learn it and it’s absolutely amazing with the latest equipment that we have now. And it’s something that we will truly take back with us of having the knowledge on how to operate and broadcast radio”.

Marika Batilewena who joined BulaFM three years ago says connecting listeners through new technology is vital to boost the reach of radio.

“When we do any announcing on air, you can also go live on Facebook. From there you can witness we have gone through a lot. I think the best possible way to maintain our listeners on radio we need to play the up-bit music especially in the morning”.

World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012.