News

Radio Legend DJ Tora passes on

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 3:09 pm
The late Sevanaia “DJ” Tora

A man who was regarded as one of those who had heard and played just about it all– Sevanaia “DJ” Tora has passed away.

Tora passed away this morning at his home at the age of 65.

Known to many as the most active and senior radio presenter in Fiji, DJ Tora re-joined Gold FM in 2006 and spent 15 years entertaining the masses of people on Fiji’s airwaves.

The late Sevanaia “DJ” Tora

DJ Tora spent the whole of 1975 at the Harbour View, gaining his confidence as a ‘player of funky choons.’

In 1976 he left to work for the Public Works Department, spending a year as a manual labourer in Navua, but was back on the turntables at Harbour View by 1977.


The late Sevanaia “DJ” Tora

Not too long after Tora started playing Friday and Saturday nights at the then Lucky Eddies, deejaying before and after Ulysses.


The late Sevanaia “DJ” Tora

DJ Tora remained with Lucky Eddies until 1992, when he went to work full-time (and daytime) in radio; still making the odd gig appearance in the mid and late 1990’s.


The late Sevanaia “DJ” Tora

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

