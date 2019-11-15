Radio Fiji One to begin iTaukei sports commentary

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Radio Fiji One, for the first time, will broadcast the Skipper/Farebrother challenge in the iTaukei language.

Program Director Nai Kamanalagi says the move is to allow listeners who find it hard to understand English commentary better informed.

Kamanalagi says the station is also asking for public feedback which can be used to improve future commentary.

The commentary will be broadcasted by Radio personality Alipate Naitini.

Radio Fiji One will broadcast live commentary of the match between two rugby giants Nadi and Suva tomorrow.

The game will be played at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.