Radio announcer charged for alleged malicious act

A 24-year-old radio announcer has been charged with one count of Malicious Act contrary to Section 15[c] of the Public Order Act 1969.
Its alleged the woman posted comments on social media calling on people to stone vehicles during curfew hours.
She will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.
