Racial division denies Fiji’s economic potential: PM

Fiji can reach new heights of economic prosperity if it does away with racial division.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One program, “Na Noda Paraiminisita”, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his government will always stand for the rights of every citizen, regardless of race, ethnicity, or any other personal affiliation.

“We cannot assist one section of society and forget about the others. These are the sort of vibes that some political parties are giving out and we will not stand for it. If these sorts of discussions continue, it will only deter us from reaching our full potential as a nation.”

Bainimarama adds talks of racial division are what led to the events of 1987 and 2000.

The Prime Minister says Government’s focus is to improve the welfare of every Fijian and this is evident in development works and assistance being delivered thus far.