Rabuka’s party asks for interim administration

The People’s Alliance is calling on the Supreme Court to declare the 1997 Constitution still valid and applicable, and also give an opinion for an interim administration to be put in place.

Lawyer Simione Valenitabua, representing Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s political party, made the submission in the Supreme Court today, urging the court to nullify the 2013 Constitution.

The matter before the court is a Cabinet reference seeking an opinion on the interpretation and application of sections 159 and 160 of the 2013 Constitution.

When asked by Justice Isikeli Mataitoga which Constitution the reference concerns, Valenitabua confirmed it refers to the 2013 Constitution.

Valenitabua argued, however, that the court has jurisdiction to determine its validity.

Valenitabua submitted that The People’s Alliance believes the 1997 Constitution remains the “bridge,” and that everything that has happened since 2009 is “water under the bridge.”

He asked the court to help retain the 1997 constitutional framework and to advise Cabinet to consider amending it under its own provisions.

The lawyer further suggested that the court’s opinion could include the establishment of an interim administration within a timeframe it deems appropriate.

He called for a validation period before the adoption of any new Constitution.

Justice Terence Arnold questioned whether Valenitabua was asking for all institutions under the 1997 Constitution to be recreated. In response, Valenitabua said this should be left to the people and Parliament to decide.

The proceedings are continuing this afternoon at the Supreme Court in Veiuto and are being broadcast live on FBC 2 and the FBC News Facebook page.

