News

Rabuka’s land claims rubbished

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 6, 2022 4:22 pm
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Peoples Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has rubbished claims by Peoples Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka that all land in Fiji is nationalised.

Rabuka made these wild allegations in an interview, claiming that the laws in Fiji give the State powers over iTaukei land.

In yet another claim on Sashi Singh’s Talking Point on Facebook, Rabuka alleges the government has enacted laws to take control of all land in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“The land in Fiji is nationalised, it’s already under the control of the government. Whether its tribal land, Mataqali land, everything is under the law and in that case it is so-called nationalised.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka is a desperate man who is trying to win power or government at any cost.

He adds that in fact, 15-years ago, Rabuka himself had suggested that fifty percent of all land – including iTaukei owned land and the foreshore – be nationalised.

“I know he had called for the nationalisation of land when he was in the political wilderness. The reason why he’s saying that is because he’s trying to cover his back.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka had made the comment in 2006 when the then SDL government had proposed the controversial Qoliqoli Bill.

“They think the ordinary Fijians are stupid. that’s what they are saying. It’s an insult to the intelligence of ordinary Fijians in this country.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians not to believe the lies being spread by Rabuka and other politicians.

In recent times, the FijiFirst government has added more land to iTaukei ownership, increasing traditionally owned land to 93%.

