Rabuka’s complaint against Rewa Diary has no merit: FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption says the complaint lodged by the Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka against Rewa Dairy Cooperative Limited has no merit and warrants no further action or proceedings by the Commission.

It says the Auditor General’s report of 2010, was also not reliable as the report was lacked a detailed inquiry and was based on a single person’s vague response.

On 17th January, Rabuka had complained with FICAC regarding the 2010 Rewa Dairy restructure consultancy contract awarded to Aliz Pacific.

Rabuka in his complaint had claimed that this was done without a tender which was an arbitrary act.

FICAC’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam says that a thorough inquiry was conducted to ascertain, verify and analyze the credibility of the evidence which was based on the Auditor General’s report of 2010 and based on this they reached to a conclusion that the complaint does not hold any merit.

FICAC says despite the delay of nine years by Rabuka to file a complain, the commission commenced an inquiry and required careful analysis of the available relevant material obtained independently without solely relying on the Auditor General’s report.

It says a higher degree of proof was needed than what is required and used in the defamation case mentioned.

FICAC says that Aliz Pacific won the tender process and the tender process by the RCDC board was done independently on its own volition and no member of the cabinet nor the Attorney General had any say in the process.

It adds, therefore, any speculation that the engagement of Aliz Pacific was due to ‘personal interest’ of any rerform outside of the RCDC board has no merit.

The findings further states that cabinet was not responsible to provide the contract to any specific firm and as such, the involvement of Cabinet members as alleged in the complaint has no merit.

FICAC says Rabuka heavily relies upon the Auditor General’s report of 2010 but the report is not evidence as alluded in the complaint and matters must be independently verified in criminal proceedings.

The findings also states that FICAC views that no further action or proceedings can be instituted based on the OAG’s report. This is based on a number of findings that FICAC found in the OAG’s report.

It says that the OAG had carried out some inquiries from a specific officer of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the company secretary of RCDC. The findings further says that it appears that from the OAG’s report, the response provided by the Principal Accounts Officer had led to a misunderstanding that the procurement guidelines of Government were breached.

FICAC says it would not be fair to rely on such a response solely to form an opinion with regards to a complex issue as such.

FICAC goes on to say that based on the bad financial practices of that time of RCDC, the actions of RCDC and government are justifiable and lack any intention of bad intention as speculated by the complainant.