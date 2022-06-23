Rabuka claims low-key NZ visit

[File Photo]

People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka is in New Zealand from today to speak with the Fijian diaspora and meet with family and friends.

In an online address, Rabuka says his visit is a low-key one, however, the purpose of his visit is likely anything but since he will be discussing his party’s ‘movement for change’.

“Some are aware of the party and its intentions, particularly the general movement for people calling out for change considering the state of donation at the moment. They are not happy at all about where we are and what we are doing and they are not sure how we can get out of this situation.”

Rabuka adds he will also be outlining what his party is prepared to do for the country and to encourage the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand to vote in this year’s General Election.

The PA leader says his trip is also to thank Fijians there for the remittance that supported many during the past two years.

Meanwhile, FBC News is still waiting for the People’s Alliance’s formal response to criticism made by its member Lynda Tabuya against the services rendered by Energy Fiji Limited.

However, Rabuka has been reported in his response to the Fiji Sun on the same issue says, Tabuya’s criticism against EFL is not that of the party but her own.