Rabuka welcomed by Office of the Prime Minister staff

We are here to serve Fiji and everyone.

This was stated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as he was officially welcomed by the Office of the Prime Minister staff this afternoon in Suva.

In his speech, Rabuka told his staff members that together they are servants of the people.

“We stop being politicians when we were declared Members of the House, we’ve become servants of the people just as you have always been so together we can work to serve the people, and with our hands on our hearts we can tell God I’m here to serve the people please help me.”



Official welcome by the Office of the Prime Minister staff this afternoon in Suva.

The Office of the Prime Minister held a traditional welcome ceremony this afternoon.



