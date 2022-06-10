Rabuka wants Ratu Naiqama in PA camp

Sitiveni Rabuka.

Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has approached Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to join his party.

Rabuka says the Tui Cakau has not responded to the request, but the Peoples’ Alliance leader is hopeful that his paramount chief will agree to contest the General Election under the PA banner.

“We have had the Turaga na Tui Cakau appearing in our office twice that is both traditional reasons, none of the others have actively supported us or after our registration.”

The former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition says Ratu Naiqama has a huge influence on the Vanua and will be an asset if he decides to join the team.

Rabuka adds Ratu Naiqama was at the Peoples’ Alliance office yesterday in order for them to present i-Sevusevu to the Tui Cakau as a team will be travelling to Taveuni next week to host a volleyball tournament.