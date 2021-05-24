Rabuka wants COLA despite increment recommendation

People’s Alliance Party (PAP) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says there is a need to re-introduce the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) policy for civil servants.

He made the statement in light of the government’s proposal to review the national minimum wage from $2.68 per hour to somewhere between $3.45 and $3.65 per hour.

“Should have been done a long time ago, every time a government comes in. When this government came into power in 2014 that was the time to review the national wage. Because they did away with the COLA, it should be something that continues.”

Article continues after advertisement

The review is expected to be completed before the announcement of the mini-budget, which will be announced next month, with the tentative date set for March 17th.

FBC News has sent questions to the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, for his response to Rabuka’s claims, but has yet to receive a reply.

Earlier today, Sayed-Khaiyum told a Budget Consultation in Lautoka that they have made every effort to keep the Fijians and the economy afloat.

He says this includes maintaining full pay for all civil servants despite having gone through a pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum says other initiatives included the COVID-19 Engagement of Private Medical General Practitioners Scheme, Fiji Development Bank $200 million COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme, Fiji Recovery Rebate Package, and more than $500 million in financial assistance disbursed to those in the formal and informal sectors.