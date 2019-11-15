Rabuka to remain with SODELPA

Social Democratic Liberal Party’s former leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he will not be forming another party.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Rabuka says SODELPA carries the philosophy of what he believes in and confirm that he will remain with the party.

The former SODELPA leader while leaving the meeting this afternoon says new Party leader Viliame Gavoka has vowed to strengthen and enhance their participation in the economic life of the country.

Rabuka remains as the Opposition leader unless he is voted out as per their constitution.

The former SODELPA leader has left the Annual General Meeting venue to go and relay to his Chief Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu what had transpired.

Niko Nawaikula, Moses Bulitavu, and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu were not present at the AGM.