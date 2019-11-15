Home

Rabuka to decide next move after dissolution of parliament

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 27, 2020 4:30 pm
Sitiveni Rabuka.

Outgoing Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says his supporters are likely to form a new party for the next General Election.

Rabuka made this comment after announcing that he was not successful in his bid to retain leadership of SODELPA.

He says he did his best during the interview but he respects the Board decision and for the moment, wants to remain with SODELPA.

“The people who stand with me and want to form a new party and continue to champion the philosophy’s I stand with.”

Rabuka adds his political philosophy is well and alive and he will consider his next move after parliament is dissolved in 2022.

Leaving the meeting venue this afternoon, the outgoing SODELPA leader seemed dismayed after finding out that he had lost.

