Rabuka tells Waqavonovono to stop stirring up conflict

The Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has fired back at former Party Youth Leader, Pita Waqavonovono.

This comes after Waqavonovono launched an attack on Rabuka for being a proposed candidate for the party’s leadership position.

SODELPA is to have their election later this month and Waqavonovono has shown discontent with Rabuka’s application for re-nomination.

Waqavonovono says Rabuka failed the party last election and should not be given a chance.

The leader of SODELPA says Waqavonovono should raise his concern with the right people.

“This selection will be done by a panel and he should go and talk to them rather than talking to incendiary because the management board has gone ahead with the decision the interview will be done.”

Rabuka says he has submitted everything needed from a candidate, saying he feels he is still fit for the role.

“We were told to bring in a medical report and I have done that, and if that medical report is not good enough then I don’t know, we cannot go outside the requirements given to us by the secretariat.”

Waqavonovono says Rabuka has been a failed politician since 2000 and he doesn’t see any change coming.

Others vying for the position includes Viliame Gavoka, Aseri Radrodro, and Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The selection for leader and deputy leader will be made during the party’s AGM later this month.