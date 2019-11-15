Rabuka stalwart undecided about future with SODELPA

At least one Opposition MP has indicated that he is unsure where his political future lies following confirmation that former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is forming a new party.

Inosi Kuridrani has been a vocal supporter of Rabuka and resisted his removal as SODELPA Leader.

After news broke late yesterday that Rabuka will be forming a breakaway party, Kuridrani says he will assess his situation with SODELPA when the time is right.

Other Social Democratic Liberal Party MP’s who are stalwarts of Rabuka says they have no plans to jump ship, and will remain with SODELPA for now.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya says she will continue serving as Opposition Whip and respects Rabuka’s decision.

“As far as Rabuka going on and starting a new party and what my future is, for now I’ll state that I’ll stay with SODELPA.”

Salote Radrodro says she also supported Rabuka when he was vying for the leadership position and she respects the decision he has made to leave the Party.

Radrodro adds she will remain with SODELPA for now.