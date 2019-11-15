Rabuka should be in jail says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today said Opposition Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka should be in jail for his actions of the mutiny at the military camp in 2000.

Bainimarama says Rabuka needs to think before attacking government each time and also directing attacks towards him as PM.

He says Rabuka and the Opposition MPs need to ‘cut the crap’.

Mr Speaker Sir, the Leader of the Opposition attacked me in his statement about the institution that supported me supposedly. I have been taken to task Mr Speaker, by yourself. But he has not been taken to task for the events that transpired on November 2 up at the camp. He should be in jail right now. The institution let him free.”

Bainimarama says he does not want to waste his time on attacking the Opposition members when Fijians need assistance immediately.