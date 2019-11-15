Home

Rabuka resigns from SODELPA

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 9, 2020 5:36 pm
Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has resigned from the party.

New Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has confirmed receiving the resignation notice saying they have always valued the contribution of Rabuka and wish him well for his future plans.

When asked by FBC News, if Rabuka’s grievances not being answered, could have been a reason the move, Gavoka only says there was a process always in place to look into that matter.

Rabuka had raised a grievance about the selection of party leader. where he lost to Gavoka.

This afternoon on his social media, Rabuka says his political career is far from over and is now repositioning himself because his presence in SODELPA had come untenable.

