Rabuka reserves proposed party name

Ousted SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has reserved a Party name with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Rabuka had indicated in the days following his resignation from parliament that he will be forming a new political party and even touted the name People’s Alliance.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem confirms Rabuka submitted a proposed name last week.

“The reservation of name was done on Monday but the signatures were already being collected so I’m assuming the proposed party was already aware of the name it was going through because ideally when you collect signatures you would inform the voter.”

The former Opposition Leader and his supporters have been seen collecting the 5000 signatures needed to register a party.