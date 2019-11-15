Rabuka removes Ben Daveta from SODELPA

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that one of its prominent party staff, Ben Daveta has been shown the exit door.

Rabuka last night confirmed to FBC News that he as leader has removed Daveta due to disciplinary issues.

FBC News has also been informed that while Daveta was asked to take four weeks’ pay and leave, he has opted to work for the four weeks before exiting his position.

Daveta was a key member of the party and worked in the Opposition chambers.

He was a key member of the SODELPA Youth wing in the past.

When questioned on the matter, Party General Secretary, Emele Duituturaga asked questions to be sent to her.

Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau referred all questions to Rabuka as party leader.

Questions sent to Daveta have remained unanswered.