Rabuka reassures supporters he will stick with SODELPA

SODELPA Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka maintains that he will remain with the party until the next general election.

With the SODELPA management board expected to appoint a new leader in the next Special General Meeting later this month, there have been questions raised by party supporters about the role that will be played by Rabuka.

In a post on social media, Rabuka is urging loyal supporters to stand united and firmly with the party.

Rabuka also reiterated that whether or not he is in a leading position, he will stick with SODELPA.

He posted that “he is staying- as lead scout or as tail end”

Speaking to FBC News from Savusavu, Rabuka stressed that SODELPA should now advertise the position of party leader.

“So we can either look forward to what’s coming ahead or put a group also at the back to cover the tail end of the patrol which means that I can lead or I can follow. Well, I am firmly in SODELPA and I will continue to fight for SODELPA.”

SODELPA will now hold a Special General Meeting on 25th July to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and to adopt a process for the selection of Party Leader.