Rabuka–Modi talks seal new partnerships

Talks between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi have reinforced cooperation between Fiji and India across key sectors.

The meeting at Hyderabad House focused on defence, health, agriculture, trade, education and skills development.

Rabuka congratulated India on its 79th Independence Day and expressed appreciation for the warm welcome.

A major outcome was progress on the 100-bed Super Speciality Cardiology Hospital in Suva, a project under the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Forum.

Land registration has been completed, and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is expected soon.

Both leaders also committed to a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation on maritime security and regional peace, with Rabuka reaffirming Fiji’s support for the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Several agreements were signed, including one between the Bureau of Indian Standards and Fiji’s commerce department on standardisation, and another between the Fiji Development Bank and India’s NABARD for rural development.

Additional agreements under India’s Jan Aushadhi Scheme will enhance medical delivery, business partnerships, and skills training.

The talks marked another step in deepening the partnership between Fiji and India and advancing regional cooperation.

