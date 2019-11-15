Rabuka meets Registrar of Political Parties

Ousted Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated he is in the process of registering a new political party.

Rabuka today posted on his Facebook page that he has had a discussion with the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday regarding the process.

He says he will inform his supporters when he has a name reserved and registered.

When contacted by FBC News this afternoon, Rabuka refused to make any comments.