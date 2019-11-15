Home

Rabuka meets Registrar of Political Parties

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 6, 2021 4:30 pm
Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

Ousted Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated he is in the process of registering a new political party.

Rabuka today posted on his Facebook page that he has had a discussion with the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday regarding the process.

He says he will inform his supporters when he has a name reserved and registered.

When contacted by FBC News this afternoon, Rabuka refused to make any comments.

