Rabuka meets Registrar of Political Parties
January 6, 2021 4:30 pm
Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]
Ousted Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated he is in the process of registering a new political party.
Rabuka today posted on his Facebook page that he has had a discussion with the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday regarding the process.
He says he will inform his supporters when he has a name reserved and registered.
When contacted by FBC News this afternoon, Rabuka refused to make any comments.
