Rabuka lodges complaint against Prime Minister

Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka says he has today lodged an official complaint against Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

Rabuka alleges that Bainimarama incited Communal Antagonism against Section 65(2) and 66, Crime Act 2009.

The Opposition Leader claims he has also lodged a formal complaint to FICAC for alleged breaches of the Political Parties Act 2013 by FijiFirst and its donors.

Rabuka is currently holding a media conference and more details are expected to emerge soon.

We will have more on this story as it comes to hand.