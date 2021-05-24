Home

News

Rabuka lacks sensitivity says Sayed-Khaiyum

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 5:20 am

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says former SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka lacks sensitivity towards people affected by COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to Rabuka’s comment in the Fiji Times where he said the $360 unemployment benefit is creating a lot of irresponsible behavior by recipients.

The Minister for Economy says the comment by Rabuka is stereotypical of the former Opposition leader and is irrelevant.

“The bulk of the Fijian people who have received the funds are very appreciative of it everybody is appreciative of it but the bulk of the Fijians who have received these fundings have put it to very good use, and to come out and say they’ve been irresponsible I think is stereotyping which of cause he is well known for.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says for many families, the assistance means not living in poverty and being able to provide for their immediate needs.

He says Rabuka’s statement shows a lack of sensitivity and is evident of his type of leadership.

The Minister for Economy says there is a small percentage of people who will abuse the social support and this should not mean that other people need to be victimized.

 

