Rabuka lacks decorum: Acting PM

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called out the Leader of the People’s Alliance Party Sitiveni Rabuka, for his comments on the health of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Rabuka had said that the health situation of the country’s leaders should not be a state secret.

Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at the PAP Leader saying he is only chaing political relevance.

Article continues after advertisement

“The comments by Rabuka are very un-Fijian, extremely un-Fijian. It lacks decorum, it lacks finesse. We have actually told what procedure the Honorable Prime Minister has gone through so I cannot understand why he’s saying we keeping it a state secret, essentially, politicians like that like to be relevant”.

The Acting Prime Minister says Rabuka and other politicians questioning Bainimarama’s health should instead focus on what they bring to the table in the upcoming election.

In response, Rabuka told FBC News it is the people who are asking about their Prime Minister.