Rabuka hopes to register proposed party this month

Former Opposition Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he and his supporters have exceeded the 5,000 signatures needed to register a party.

Rabuka is confident to submit all necessary documents to register a proposed political party by the end of this month.

He says they are trying to meet all the necessary requirements and stay abreast with the latest changes in order to be compliant.

“There were other things that we had to reckon with and one of the earlier obstacles was the change in the form or the format of the form. The contents of the form are the same it was just the layout. It was nothing sinister.”

Rabuka in a revealing interview also mentioned the politicians such as Biman Prasad, Charan Jeath Singh, and Savenaca Narube who have been supportive of him to revive his political career.

Rabuka adds that he is not worried about racing against time as they prepare all they need prior to lodging their application with the Fijian Elections Office.