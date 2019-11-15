Rabuka hopeful of mediation

Despite an ongoing legal battle, the Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party hopes good sense will prevail at the end of the day.

As two factions within SODELPA fight a legal battle over the 2019 Annual General Meeting and subsequent executive appointment, Sitiveni Rabuka is still holding out for a settlement outside of court.

“I’ve tried reconciliation before, it didn’t work and now I’m trying again. I believe we can bring everyone together and talk and have an independent totally unbiased listener.”

Article continues after advertisement

Infighting in the Party has caused a rift among members while its supporters are also closely watching developments.

Rabuka has already spoken publicly about SODELPA’s diminishing chances at the next General Election if ongoing squabbles are not settled with haste.