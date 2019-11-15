Rabuka files FICAC complaint against Rewa Dairy

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has today lodged a complaint with Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, against Rewa Dairy.

He says this is regarding 2010 Rewa Dairy restructure consultancy awarded without tender.

Rabuka says the basis of his complaint to the FICAC is regarding the failure to comply with Government financial procurement procedures laid out in the 2005 Finance Instructions issued by the then Finance Minister following the enactment of the Financial Management Act 2004.

He adds The Court of Appeal and High Court judgment in Aliz Pacific vs Attorney General confirm that on 27th April 2010, Cabinet decided to award the Rewa Dairy Restructure consultancy contract to Aliz Pacific.

The SODELPA MP says, however, the 2005 Finance Instructions require a competitive public tender for all expenditure over $50,001 and this was not done.

He says the complaint asks FICAC to investigate various offences which may have been committed.