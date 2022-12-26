Rabuka directs lifting of prohibition orders

The Fijian Immigration Department has written to the family of the late Dr. Brij Lal under the directive of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka has approved the return of Dr. Padam Lal, the wife of the late Dr. Brij Lal, to bring the ashes of the late Fijian academic back to Fiji from Australia.

In a letter signed by the Director of Immigration, Amelia Komaisavai, it says that it is a privilege and honour that the family of Dr. Brij Lal can travel to Fiji.

It says the Immigration Department and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will facilitate their entry upon arrival.

It says that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured that the ashes of the late academic will be taken to his birthplace in Tabia, near Labasa.

University of the South Pacific’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, has also been given the green light to return to the country.

The Professor is presently fulfilling his duties from the USP campus in Samoa.