Rabuka defends SODELPA interview process

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the interview process for the positions of SODELPA Leader and Deputy Leader saying various attempts to derail the process are unnecessary.

Rabuka who was interviewed by an independent panel on Monday says he is very impressed with the Pacific People’s Recruitment Agency which has been hired to facilitate all interviews.

However, in what is sure to be a worrying sign for other candidates and Party Executives, the SODELPA Leader has indicated that there are attempts to derail the entire process to try and help him retain his position.

He adds that he is confident that preparations for the interviews were properly done with the help of the Party Secretariat, and that the panel is capable of making objective decisions and recommendations to the Management Board.

Rabuka is calling on everyone making comments on social media and the mainstream media to respect the decision made by Executives.

Although he has supported the current process, Rabuka has not commented on the letter of grievance signed by 14 members of the management board and submitted to Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

The majority of signatories are from the Northern Division which happens to be Rabuka’s political stronghold. All he says on Facebook is that he had to cancel a two-week visit to Vanua Levu in order to attend his interview on Monday.

The letter to Ratu Epenisa last Friday says the interviews should not have been conducted as it is in breach of the Management Board resolution of November 5th and the Special General Assembly resolution of July 25th.

The members have expressed disappointment over what they claim are unconstitutional moves to change the decision of the Management Board by engaging Pacific People Recruitment Agency to interview candidates for the Party Leader and Deputy Leader position.

The selection panel includes former politician Tupeni Baba, former SODELPA MP Semesa Karavaki, and Chartered Accountant Sepeti Tagilala.

Incumbent Sitiveni Rabuka, Aseri Radrodro, Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Viliame Gavoka were interviewed on Monday.

Interviews for Deputy Leader were also conducted with those vying for the post including Aseri Radrodro, Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, and Niko Nawaikula.

The letter was the reason that MP Mosese Bulitavu refused to attend his interview for the Deputy Leader’s post.

With the SODELPA AGM set to take place on Saturday, it is unclear whether these members will file a legal notice before that.