Rabuka congratulates Kalouniwai for his appointment

The People’s Alliance leader believes Ratu Jone Kalouniwai will do justice to his newly appointed position as the Commander for the Republic of Fiji Military Force.

Sitiveni Rabuka in his congratulatory message says that Kalouniwai has the qualification and experience to lift the RFMF to newer and greater heights during his tenure.

Rabuka also thanked outgoing Commander RFMF, Viliame Naupoto for the excellent service rendered to the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The PAP Leader also gave thanks to Naupoto for his timely advice about the military institution, being just and fair to all.