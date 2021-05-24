Home

Full Coverage
Rabuka confirms PAP does not condone cyberbullying

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 4:55 pm
[File Photo]

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has made it clear that they do not condone anything that is against the law including cyberbullying.

This comes after concerns were raised by the Fiji National University Student Association regarding PAP member Lynda Tabuya allegedly making derogatory remarks in a personal video that was posted on a fake troll page and managed by a fake account.

FNUSA President, Ketan Lal earlier stated that the student body will not be silenced by cyberbullying efforts.

Lal says the FNUSA noticed cyberbullying, mostly from fake accounts, began after he commented on the link between diabetes and dialysis machines.

Lal adds this is surprising and concerning as Tabuya openly claims to fight for the rights of youth and workers.

Attempts to get comments from Tabuya have been futile, however, PAP leader Rabuka maintains that the party will uphold what is right and they will not stand for anything that is against the law or against the civil liberties of the people.

The FNUSA President also questions National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad and President Pio Tikoduadua why a fake account was posting pro-NFP content, cyberbullying a Fijian youth who was publishing opinions, as guaranteed by the 2013 Fijian Constitution.

The FijiFirst Party on its official Facebook page while in support of the FNUSA statement also questions why NFP Leader Biman Prasad and NFP member Pio Tikoduadua are silent on this matter.

FBC News is still trying to get comments from NFP.

