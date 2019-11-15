Rabuka banks on supporters for SODELPA leadership

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is banking on his success at the 2018 General Election to secure him the SODELPA Leader post.

It’s a five-way contest, but Rabuka believes the endorsement of Nasinu – the Party’s largest constituency puts him ahead in the race.

Rabuka believes he still has the backing of most SODELPA supporters, and so he decided to throw his name in the hat.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we go towards the period of preparation for the election in 2022, I feel responsible now, I can identify the group that has supported me and it’s all over Fiji, I have voters in every polling station in Fiji. So I feel obliged to continue to serve.”

The Party has come through turbulent times, and Rabuka’s allegiance were questioned after he was seen with his chiefly leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who apparently tried to wrestle away power within the SODELPA hierarchy.

“We identified with a certain leader- this leader or that leader, this chief or that chief. Now we have come away from that. So I am more comfortable with the party now. In the sense that we are more united with the purpose and we are more united with the objective.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya is running for the SODELPA deputy leader’s position.

Tabuya says Rabuka and her will make a formidable team going into the 2022 election.

“So really I am happy to share right now that Nasinu feels that this would be a good combination to have him lead and for myself to compliment him.”

The Party Leader and Deputy Party Leader positions will be finalized before SODELPA’s Annual General meeting in November.