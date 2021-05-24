Rabuka concerned with unrest in Honiara

The current riots, protests and burning of Chinatown in Honiara, Solomon Islands is deeply unsettling, says Peoples’ Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

A former peace envoy of the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Rabuka was sent to Honiara to start negotiations for peace in 1999.

Rabuka says he is concerned about the situation because we are part of the same region.

“When there is a crisis anywhere else in the world, we know it has a human face. In this case, the human face affects us all as the people of the region and part of the human race.”

Rabuka also commended Fiji’s offer of help for our regional neighbour.