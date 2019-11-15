Rabuka committed to unifying SODELPA members

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he is committed to unifying his party members before the 2022 general election.

Rabuka says the vote of confidence on his leadership from his party members is an added boost to his effort in their preparation for the election in two years’ time.

The SODELPA leader says he has also received confirmation support as Opposition Leader from the National Federation Party Leader.

The vote of confidence was prompted by a Petition from some members of the SODELPA Caucus, who wished to reaffirm their support Rabuka’s leadership.

They have also sought a review of Caucus’ working arrangements including the Whips, membership of committees, and the need to improve relations between the Caucus and the Party Office.

Rabuka says he has assured Caucus that he will carry out a review of working arrangements and he will use his leadership to unite the SODELPA party

The SODELPA Caucus has also warmly welcomed Emele Duituturaga-Jale as the new SODELPA General Secretary.