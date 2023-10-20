Rabuka commends Fijian diaspora in Australia for $1b remittances

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has lauded the Fijian diaspora in Australia for their contributions to the Fijian economy through remittances.

This appreciation was expressed during a meeting with the diaspora in Brisbane last night.

Rabuka highlighted the significant impact of remittances, revealing that in 2022, the Fijian diaspora sent home a substantial $1 billion, with the majority originating from Fijians in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“We thank you most sincerely for that and from Australia came $400 million out of the $1 billion and this year for the first seven months you have remitted from Australia to Fiji $397 million. “

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that by year-end, the Fijian diaspora in Australia would surpass the $400 million sent home last year.

Meanwhile, Rabuka was greeted by a large crowd from the diaspora.

Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Fijians employed under the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme, as well as some of the PALM employers, further strengthening ties with the diaspora and enhancing labor mobility initiatives.