Rabuka and Chaudhry back RFMF Commander

Commander of the RFMF, Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

Two opposition political party leaders have welcomed the remarks made by the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Jone Kalouniwai on the need for soldiers to respect the outcome of the 2022 General Election.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the security, defence, and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians is the overall responsibility of the RFMF.

He says that under a PA and National Federation Party government, the role of the army and navy will be enhanced to be at the forefront of climate change adaptation, and assisting in rebuilding climate-resilient communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka adds that PA will broaden the scholarships available to military officers to expand their capabilities and professional skills in management, logistics, international relations, public administration, public policy, and project management” to tackle climate change adaptation head-on.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the statement by Major General Kalouniwai is reassuring for the party.

He says FLP was twice robbed of its mandate to govern by coups executed or supported by the military.

Chaudhry says the two coups were orchestrated by the military.