Rabuka and Biman begin West tour

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka have begun a week-long tour of the Western Division.

The two leaders are calling this a Listening Tour where they say they will hear the concerns of the people.

Rabuka on his official Facebook page wrote that they will update the community on the last session of Parliament.

He also states that they will consult and receive feedback on the state of the nation, create awareness and encourage the participation of citizens in the legislative processes of Parliament.