Rabuka advises against change in SODELPA leadership

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has warned that any change in the leadership of the Social Democratic Liberal Party could spell disaster for SODELPA in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka has confirmed that with his term coming to an end, leading players within the Party are jockeying for the position.

SODELPA’s reputation has taken a beating in recent months with much of its internal issues laid bare, but the Party Leader believes he has stayed above it all.

“There has been a lot of negative publicity in social media, I believe it has made my support within the Party even stronger”.

While he may have the backing of the majority of Party members, Rabuka is mindful that his public image is being damaged by the internal bickering which has divided SODELPA.

“The best starting point is retaining the 77,000 but some of them are agitating about other things within the Party”.

As the Party prepares to receive applications for Party leader, Rabuka is wary of what any change could mean for the next General Election.

“My fear is that if somebody else wins, those who supported me for Party leader, and in the election may leave”.

Rabuka who has chosen his three top bets to take-over if he does not retain the Party Leader’s post, is advising his supporters to stick with SODELPA, no matter who leads.

“I think the younger members like Lynda Tabuya, I do not know whether honorable Bill Gavoka will be interested. Honorable Anare Jale”.

The SODELPA Management Board is expected to announce soon whether applications have closed, or if the position will be re-advertised.