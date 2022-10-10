Rabuka acknowledges leaders contribution to Fiji’s independence

[Source: The Peoples' Alliance/ Facebook]

The Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the contribution of government leaders and various leaders in society as Fiji celebrates its 52 years of independence.

He says today is a good time for Fijians to pause, and look back at the achievements, friends made and the new established associations.

“We want to thank all the leaders, the community leaders, the government leaders, the church leaders, the religious leaders, parents and teachers-Those of us that play a role in society, we’ve all contributed to build the nation up from what it was 52 years ago to what it is today.”

Rabuka is also pleading with Fijians to think about the upcoming general election.

He adds Fiji should also take time to think about the difficulties and in particular how his party has stood up against some obstacles as it prepares for the election.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad stated that The People’s Alliance- National Federation Party government after the general election will reset the moral compass of government to achieve the vision of the party’s founder leaders.

He stressed that Fiji’s founding fathers had a vision of an independent Fiji where governments always work for the people instead of the other way around.

Professor Prasad said their vision was for the government to always have care, compassion, and empathy toward every citizen.

In addition, the NFP leader stated a PA -NFP government will fulfil the vision of NFP’s founder Leader Ambalal Dahyabhai Patel, who in 1965 emphasized the need for Independence, said political liberty and equality are ideals that must be always cherished by the people of Fiji.